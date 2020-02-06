Snoop Dogg hits back at Gayle King for 'attacking' Kobe Bryant

American rapper Snoop Dogg called out TV host Gayle King after she said basketball champion Kobe Bryant's legacy was complicated due to rape charges the sportsman faced in 2003.

King brought up the case during an interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie on Tuesday, days after Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna lost their lives in a helicopter crash.

Dogg, who mourned the death of the basketball champion for many days with his social media posts, hit back at Gayle King in a video message which he posted on Instagram.

“Gayle King, you’re out of pocket for that s—t” he said in an Instagram post. “Way out of pocket. What do you gain from that? We expect more from you Gayle. Don’t you hang out with Oprah [Winfrey]? Why are you all attacking us? We’re your people. You don’t come after Harvey Weinstein, asking those dumba—s questions.”

Snopp Dogg became a hashtag trend on Twitter after thousands of people lauded him for his strong reaction to Gayle who later tendered an apology for discussing the 2003 case Kobe.







