Fri Jan 31, 2020
Entertainment

January 31, 2020

Mahira Khan stuns in THIS Friday look: Check out

Fri, Jan 31, 2020

Mahir Khan on Friday shared a new picture on Instagram, leaving her fans in awe of her beauty.

Wearing a shawl, the Raees actor looked elegant in the photo which has received likes from thousands of people.

The caption accompanying the post also evoked smiles. "Araaaay o jumaaa face," read the caption.

Hirani Maani and Frieha Altaf were equally stunned by Mahira Khan's  simple yet gorgeous look. 

