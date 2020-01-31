Mahira Khan stuns in THIS Friday look: Check out

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Mahir Khan on Friday shared a new picture on Instagram, leaving her fans in awe of her beauty.
Wearing a shawl, the Raees actor looked elegant in the photo which has received likes from thousands of people.
The caption accompanying the post also evoked smiles. "Araaaay o jumaaa face," read the caption.
Hirani Maani and Frieha Altaf were equally stunned by Mahira Khan's simple yet gorgeous look.
