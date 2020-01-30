Mallika Sherawat rubs shoulders with Bill Gates, talks about female empowerment

Mallika Sherawat is staying away from the limelight but making sure she uses her voice towards the right the cause.



The Indian actress recently met Microsoft Corporation founder and philanthropist Bill Gates at a party, organised by Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos at Washington DC.

Taking to Instagram, Mallika shared the moment she rubbed shoulders with Bill Gates.

“So enjoyed my conversation with Bill Gates abt female empowerment @thisisbillgates #inspired #billgates #womensrights #femaleempowerment [sic],” she wrote.

Mallika has not starred in a mainstream movie for a long time.



She was last seen in a web series Booo Sabki Phategi. It was produced by Ekta Kapoor and also starred Tusshar Kapoor.