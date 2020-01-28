Miley Cyrus having FOMO post-Grammys as she says award shows no longer want her

After the glitzy and star-studded Grammy gala on Sunday, Miley Cyrus fans only had one question hovering over their heads: Where is their idol?



And it now looks like the 27-year-old Wrecking Ball crooner has the answer to everyone’s questions as she turned to her Instagram with a rather ‘salty’ post following the glamorous 2020 Grammys.

She shared a throwback video of herself accepting her win at the American Music Awards in which she also can be seen lighting up a joint on stage.

Taking a jibe at herself, Miley added the caption which caught everyone’s attention: "& we wonder why I'm not invited to award shows anymore.”

Apart from that, Harper’s Bazaar had earlier reported why the singer was not spotted as the Grammys this year as she did not have any nominations and neither was she performing or presenting any awards.



The former Disney star has previously only been nominated once at the Grammy Awards for her album Bangerz in 2015, for the category of Best Pop Vocal Album.