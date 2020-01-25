Fans lash out at 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' for disappointing climax

The heartbreaking and unexpected climax of popular Pakistani drama serial 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' has received mixed reactions on Twitter.

While some fans were highly critical of the drama's ending which saw Danish (protagonist) dying of a heart attack, others were left devastated over the climax.

Starring Ayeza Khan, Humayun Saeed, Hira Mani and Adnan Siddiqui in lead roles, the drama took the country by storm ever since it debuted on the small screens almost five months ago.



The finale of the drama, aired tonight at 8 PM, piqued the interest of fans to an all-time-high, so much so, that it has become one of the top trends on Twitter.

Internet users had taken to the micro-blogging website to express their immense enthusiasm for the highly-anticipated climax of the show.

The hit drama serial has been penned by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar and directed by Nadeem Baig.

