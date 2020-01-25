close
Sat Jan 25, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 25, 2020

Mehwish Hayat irked by stinking ladies room at Karachi airport

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 25, 2020

KARACHI: Public toilets in Pakistan have  always been  subjected  to negligence by the concerned authorities  and ladies washrooms  do not meet  the requirement as they  lack  sufficient numbers, let alone the hygiene and sanitation at the public lavatories.

 The same issue was highlighted by Pakistan's acclaimed actress Mehwish Hayat, who took to social media to share the agony she faced at the Karachi airport.  

The "Punjab Nahi Jaoungi" actress on Friday tweeted: "Disgusting! Had misfortune to use the ladies room at Khi Airport - dirty and stinking. Even saw cockroaches. Not only is it unhygienic but is this the first impression we want to give to people arriving here? These are the most basic amenities."

She went on with a piece of advice  and wrote:  "let's clean up our act"

It is not the first time that a celebrity has raised the  most common issue of the society, previously many locals and  international dignitaries have also  pointed to  elevate the condition of the  basic amenities.

Poor sanitation standards across Karachi thoroughfares continue to wreak havoc on citizens’ lives with the nation’s pre-eminent city posting an abysmal number of public toilets.

