Wed Jan 22, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 23, 2020

Meray Pas Tum Ho star Rehmat Ajmal pens her pain caused by Khalil ur Rehman

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Jan 23, 2020

KARACHI:  Acclaimed model and actress Rehmat Ajmal has penned her agony caused by writer  Khalil ur Rehman Qamar's 'problematic' views he shared during an interview.

Rehamt, who has just stepped in drama industry to show her acting skills and climbed the ladder of fame by perfectly executing her limited role in a controversial hit 'Meray Paas Tum Ho', has raised the eyebrows of many drama critics and celebrities with her lengthy Instagram note she shared on Wednesday to express her viewpoints regarding the comments of the   playwright.

Taking to social media, the actress has penned her disappointment that why she isn’t proud to have been a part of the show: "I absolutely do not endorse the concepts and viewpoints of Mr. Khalil Ul Rehman. I watched Khalil ul Rehman’s interview and got to know about his problematic views on very many things WAY after the project was completed. I am not proud to be a part of something that is so compromising and ill-informed. However, I (like many others) was not aware of the entire story line or Mr. Khalil ul Rehman’s ideology at the time this project was shot – which was a year ago. My role in this project is limited so, I did not get a chance to see how it’ll come together or how it’ll eventually unroll on television and that is where I think I slipped a little. It was my first ever telecom project and I am learning," Rehmat wrote. 

I understand that we as artists have a social responsibility in terms of the content we produce and the messages we put forward - & that I take that responsibility with a lot of seriousness and dignity. I’ve been receiving a lot of concerned, hateful and confused messages since the past few months and as much as I want to address them individually, I think I’ll just give an overview of my perspective for now. I absolutely do not endorse the concepts and viewpoints of Mr. Khalil Ul Rehman. I watched Khalil ul Rehman’s interview and got to know about his problematic views on very many things WAY after the project was completed. I am not proud to be a part of something that is so compromising and ill-informed. However, I (like many others) was not aware of the entire story line or Mr. Khalil ul Rehman’s ideology at the time this project was shot - which was a year ago. My role in this project is limited so, I did not get a chance to see how it’ll come together or how it’ll eventually unroll on television and that is where I think I slipped a little. It was my first ever telecom project and I am learning - I have learnt to be cautious and more conscious with my creative choices. Please extend new, struggling artists some leeway as we are in the process of learning - we are also trying very hard to make our own mark solely based on our merit.

Though the drama is a massive success yet  it has received a lot of criticism for promoting misogyny  and the writer and artists  have faced  a lot of criticism from a segment of society for lending strength to the script.


