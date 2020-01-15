Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler go separate ways following nine-year relationship

Hollywood star Vanessa Hudgens left fans taken aback and startled after she parted ways with her longtime beau Austin Butler.

The former flames had been together since the past nine years but have now gone separate ways, as revealed by a grapevine at Us Weekly.

The insider revealed: “Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup."

The two had met earlier on the sets of Disney’s famous High School Musical while she was dating her costar Zac Efron but had soon after sparked breakup buzz with him.

It remains unclear when the couple had called it quits with their relationship as the last publicly-made appearance was on Austin’s Instagram back in July 2019 when they struck a pose together at the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood premiere.

Earlier in November 2018, the Spring Breakers star had spoken about her relationship with Austin to Women’s Health saying: “We both respect, trust and admire each other. It’s so solid now because I feel strong as an independent woman. I am very self-reliant, but it’s nice to have a best friend you can share victories with as well as losses."

