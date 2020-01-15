Ayeza Khan shares adorable birthday pictures

Pakistan television’s renowned personality Ayeza Khan is celebrating her 29th birthday today (Wednesday).

Khan shared a special moment of cutting her birthday cake with husband Danish Taimur sitting next to her.

The actress has turned 29 today as she was born on January 15th, 1991. Excited over her birthday, she created a couple of curtain-raiser sort of posts on social media platforms before midnight.



One of her pre-birthday posts was captioned, ‘Every flower blooms in it's own time’ and another was ‘Surround yourself with those who make you happy.’





Another post states, “Write your own story, live the life you’ve imagined.”





The young beautiful actress and model was married to co-worker and a showbiz personality Danish Taimoor. The couple married for love on 16th August, 2014.

The couple was blessed with a baby girl, Hoorain, on 14th July, 2015.



After the midnight, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actress posted three photographs celebrating birthday in company of her husband with a chocolate cake.

Ayeza and Taimoor are among the only few couples of Pakistan's entertainment industry who shared their life events on social media with an aim to allure fans with their amazing exuberance.

Last year in November, the duo celebrated 2nd birthday of their son, Rayan and the shared multiple photographs of the event on social media platforms.