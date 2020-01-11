‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’ writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar ties the knot for the second time to this actress?

Notorious script-writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has been receiving a lot of backlash after reports of him tying the knot for the second time surfaced recently.



The writer who was previously called out for his highly misogynistic remarks in an interview earlier has reportedly gotten married to actress Eshal Fayaz who plays a leading role in drama serial Kaaf Kangana.

In a recent interview with famed journalist Sohail Warraich, it was confirmed by Khalil’s family that he has in fact tied the knot.

During an appearance on Geo News talk show Aik Din Geo Kay Sath, Khalil’s first wife, while lavishing praises on her husband said that he is a very caring husband and father.

When Sohail Warraich inquires about the fact that Khalil has now married for the second time, she said, “Yeh 24 hours hamaray sath hi hotay hain, beech main ghatna do ghanta jatay hain [He spends time with us all day, and goes (to her) for just an hour or two in between].”

Khalil’s daughter then said sarcastically, “Beech main ghaib ho jatay hain [He disappears all of a sudden]," hinting that he goes to time to spend time with his second wife.

While Khalil's family did not mention Eshal, they did however confirm that he has gotten married for the second time indeed.

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar’s recent piece of work Mere Paas Tum Ho is currently on-air and has drawn considerable amount of flak for its portrayal of women in the society.

Now, people are slamming the writer for his hypocrisy and for him being a womanizer, something which even his wife agreed to saying, “Aurton k har waqt call aati hai, aur kuch yeh bhi dil phaink hain [Women call him all the time, and he too is a womanizer.]”

Watch the full interview here







