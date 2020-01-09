Hareem Shah's post with Shahveer Jafry gets hate like never before

Hareem Shah can be dubbed as one of the most controversial faces in all of Pakistan, ever since her troubles with high pro-filers began to gain traction.



It seems as though the star never fails to land herself in some form of controversy or issues. This time however, it was the internet that went after the star on her recent Instagram post.

In the post, Hareem can be seen standing next to Shaveer Jafry, the Canadian-Pakistani YouTuber. In the picture, Hareem can be seen, sporting minimal to no makeup, and a white shirt, while Shaveer's stands by her side, in a dark grey T-shirt, her hand over his shoulder.

The post did not seem to be well received by fans, as some began showcasing concern for Shaveer's future well being.

Instagram users went onto say, "is bechary ko aub na phansa dena behn yeh lo meray haath (Now don't let this poor boy become your latest victim, I'm begging you.)

Another stated, "Shaveer bhai Allah reham karen ab aap pr" (Brother Shaveer, may God have mercy on your soul.)



