Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin are couple goals in loved-up honeymoon selfie: Check out

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are giving major couple goals to all honeymooners out there as their loved-up selfie took the internet by storm.

Fans were treated to Justin and Hailey’s wet-haired, swimsuit-clad selfie on Thursday captioned as, “Love from the BIEBERS.”

Among the commenters on Justin’s Instagram post was Orange Is the New Black star Taryn Manning, who gushed: "So fun! So cute! So love!"

In the picture, Hailey was wearing the same bikini in the selfie video she shared Thursday of Instagram's new fortune teller filter predicting 'in 2020 I will be dead.'



Justin and Hailey rang in New Year’s 2020 celebrations with the plans to have ‘babies next season.’

“Please be my New Year’s kiss even when I'm 80!” the Arizona-born blonde said to Justin.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot with each other on September 30 at South Carolina resort Palmetto Bluff.