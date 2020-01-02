Kendall Jenner, ex Ben Simmons fuel reconciliation rumours after reuniting on New Year’s Eve





Kendall Jenner is fueling reconciliation rumours with ex-boyfriend and NBA player Ben Simmons. The duo was spotted heading to a rooftop restaurant in Philadelphia to celebrate New Year’s Eve party.

The couple ended their relationship after dating for a few months in 2018, and have been spotted together for a multiple times now.

Despite having attended a number of Ben’s games, the supermodel hasn’t addressed the rumours up till now. But according to a source, there is something cooking up between them.

"They took a break because it was difficult to sustain a relationship with their schedules. But they have stayed in touch and there was never a messy breakup or hard feelings. Kendall has spent a lot of time with Ben over the last few weeks in Philadelphia. She's been flying in to see him whenever she can,” the source claimed.

It added, “They really like each other and want to be a part of each other lives. They are so comfortable with each other and always laughing. They work well together."