Hareem Shah’s father reacts to her controversies in shocking video statement: WATCH

TikTok sensation Hareem Shah’s father, Zarrar Hussain, has come forth revealing his shocking reaction to her controversies in a video message that surfaced recently.



Starting his video with an apology to all his relatives and friends, Shah’s father said that he is short of words to describe what his feelings over his daughter’s numerous controversies and scandals.

“I think whatever is happening to me and my family is a result of how I once wronged my father and hurt his feelings. I do not care about my own self but my ancestors’ reputation is on the line,” Zarrar said in a grief-stricken stated.

While wiping a tear off his cheek, he continued, “I am worried over the sad state of affairs and how things have unfolded, and how she has put the integrity of the nation at stake.”

Talking about Hareem, he shared, “I gave her the best religious education possible. I did everything I could as a father, but she I regret to say that she has failed me. She is an Aalima herself.”

Zarrar went on, “I am bound by the religious and national laws and regulations and are trying to bring Hareem back on the right track. Other than this, I have no authority in this world.”

Hareem, whose original name is Fiza Hussain, is famously known for her contentious TikTok videos that she uploads under her screen name Hareem Shah.

“I am hopeful that she gets guidance from Allah SWT and mends her ways. I want everyone to pray that I am successful in getting her back on the right path,” he further added.

Hareem has been receiving a lot of backlash and ire from netizens after her videos from inside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs went viral.

She recently accused Railway Minister Sheikh Rasheed of harassing her online when an alleged live chat video between the two surfaced on the web.