Hareem Shah breaks silence on controversial TikTok video inside Foreign Office

TikTok star Hareem Shah on Wednesday sparked a controversy after her viral video inside the Ministry of Foreign Office met with immense censure and backlash on the internet.



Breaking silence on the video and the actual reason behind visiting a top government office, Hareem Shah revealed that she had gone to meet Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

“I visited the office in order to meet FM Qureshi for a personal matter,” Shah said in an interview conducted after an inquiry into the controversial video was launched.

“I used to regularly visit the PM House during former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s tenure too,” she added.

After her video became the rage, a plethora of internet users came forth demanding a probe to find out the person who granted Shah access inside the ministry.



Addressing the reservation, Shah said, “I had taken permission from the security personnel of a top government office.”

“Hence, no one barred me from entering and making a video inside the ministry,” she added further.

Shah is no novice when it comes to meeting influential political figures. In the past she has met and posted videos alongside a number of politicians including Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan.