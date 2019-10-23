6 things you probably didn’t know about Tik Tok star Hareem Shah

Hareem Shah kicked up quite a storm on Wednesday after her Tik Tok video shot at a conference room in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) went viral.



Soon enough, Hareem Shah started trending on Twitter. Everyone wanted to know who the Tik Tok star was and how did she get access to such an important government office.

We decided to gather some knowledge about the Tik Tok star and came up with these facts that you probably didn’t know about her.

1. She is one half of the popular ‘Tik Tok Girls’ group

She may have gone viral with this video, but Hareem Shah is one half of a duo. She shoots Tik Tok videos with Sandal Khattak, who is a Tik Tok star in her own right. Hareem Shah has a whopping 1.5 million followers on her Tik Tok account.

2. She shoots her videos spontaneously

If you think Hareem and Sandal shoot their videos with proper planning, you’re wrong. In an interview at Geo Pakistan, the duo revealed that they never tell people their plans to shoot a Tik Tok video.

“It just happens,” she said. “We shoot the videos spontaneously.”

3. The one person she wants to make a Tik Tok video with more than ever is…

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari! This revelation was also made by Hareem during her interview on Geo Pakistan. Hareem and Sandal both said that they would love to shoot a Tik Tok video with Bilawal.

When asked about Maryam Nawaz, both said they weren’t interested in meeting her.

4. She’s a fan of PTI and Prime Minister Imran

This one’s a no-brainer, to be honest. Hareem and Sandal are huge fans of Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI. Hareem revealed how she was also a worker of the PTI.

5. Hareem’s parents don’t approve of her Tik Tok videos

Hareem said that her parents never approved of her Tik Tok videos. In an interview once, she said that her parents never gave her permission to make Tik Tok videos and aren’t always happy when they go viral.

6. Who did she want to meet at the MoFA?



Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Hareem considers him like her father and is a huge fan of him. Unfortunately for her, Mr Qureshi wasn’t there when she came to shoot her Tik Tok video in the top government office.