Hareem Shah’s TikTok video in a top gov office goes viral on internet

ISLAMABAD: Famous Pakistani TikTok star Hareem Shah made it to the high-level government office recently in a video that has gone viral on the platform lately.

In the video that has been doing rounds all over the internet, Shah had the privilege of being in a conference room at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, prompting an official inquiry into the matter.

According to details, the probe would determine who permitted her into the official building and let her record the video.

The internet has been up in arms since then, condemning the video and criticising it staunchly.

Check out the viral video here:

Shah is no novice when it comes to meeting influential political figures. In the past she has met and posted videos alongside a number of politicians including Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan.

In an earlier interview with Geo News, Shah revealed how she got access to such significant people of stature and power.

Read: Sundal Khattak and Hareem Shah: Meet viral Tik Tok stars from Pakistan

"I am a big Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter myself and have been affiliated with the party. This is how I got the unique opportunity to meet and make TikTok videos with PTI leaders," she said.







