Sundal Khattak and Hareem Shah: Meet viral Tik Tok stars from Pakistan

Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak, two famous Tik Tok personalities have become internet sensations after their viral videos with influential political leaders took the country by storm.



Speaking on Geo Pakistan, the two young girls shared that they started making videos on Tik Tok just for fun.

Revealing about how they got access to such significant people of stature and power, Shah said, "I am a big Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter myself and have been affiliated with the party. This is how I got the unique opportunity to meet and make Tik Tok videos with PTI leaders."

Meanwhile, Khattak added, "I made my first video with Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan and the response I got was phenomenal. It was an impromptu video without any prior practice."



Shah went on to say, "We had gone to meet Chohan for an official concern and that's when it occurred to us that we should make a Tik Tok video with him."

The duo also went on to reveal that they aspire to make videos with all eminent party leaders in the country.

"I specially desire to meet Bilawal Bhutto (chairman Pakistan People's Party) and record a video with him," Shah said.