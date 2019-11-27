Hareem Shah's video dancing with PML-N MPA goes viral

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A video of Tik Tok star Hareem Shah dancing with a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA has gone viral on the internet.
Hareem, who attracted a lot of controversy a few days ago when she made a Tik Tok video during a visit to the foreign ministry, has come forth with another video.
In the video, the Tik Tok star can be seen dancing with PML-N MPA from Gilgit Baltistan, Muhammad Ameen at a private hotel.
Hareem's videos with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs have also gone viral. She made a video with PTI MPA Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan that went viral when she made it.
