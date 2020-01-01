Amanda Bynes’ new face tattoo leaves fans scratching their heads: Check it out

Amanda Bynes just got a new tattoo and it’s right in the middle of her face! However, fans are not too sure about it as they were left scratching their heads in befuddlement.



While Amanda is known to rock rainbow coloured long locks, the 33-year-old actor’s face now features a new addition in the form of a tattoo.

Amanda took to Instagram on Monday night to debut the tattoo and it looks like a heart-shaped image drawn onto her cheek.

The photo also shows a septum piercing, which she's featured in multiple other photos on the Instagram account.

What caught the attention of fans is how the tattoo is lop-sided on one end.

Meanwhile, the star is currently MIA and taking respite from work for now.



"Amanda is doing great, working on herself, and taking some well-deserved time off to focus on her well-being after graduating FIDM [Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising] in December," her family's attorney, Tamar Arminak, said in a statement to E! News in April.

"She's spending time reading and exercising, sketching for her new line and mostly making sure this time around she puts her needs first," the lawyer added.