Leonardo DiCaprio ignores girlfriend Camila Moroneas on a romantic night out: See pics

Hollywood's highly sought after couple, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morone were spotted together in Gustavia City on Monday, as they were waiting for their yacht to collect them, but a viral photo from their outing left quite a lot of eyebrows raised.

The beautiful model, in the viral photo, was sitting next to the Titanic's star Leonardo DiCaprio in the isle of St Barts when the moment was captured on camera.

Interestingly, The Great Gatsby actor left quite some people in a haze with one of the photos that shows him ignoring his girlfriend and spending the romantic evening digging deep inside his phone instead.

Leonardo, 45, seemed captivated by his cell phone, while Camila Morone, 22, sat patiently at his side.

The supermodel, in a white crop top with a halter-neck style tie and a high-waisted knee-length skirt, was a sight for sore eyes but was unable to snag her boyfriend's attention who was busy with his cellphone.

Camila had finished the look with golden hoop earring while Leonardo was dressed down in a casual sweatshirt with the hood up and knee-length shorts.