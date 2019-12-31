close
Tue Dec 31, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 31, 2019
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry staying in $13m mansion in Canada on New Year's Eve: report

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,  Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have been taking an extended break from royal duties since  the end of November, are reportedly staying in a $13.14 million waterfront mansion with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland and their son Archie.

According to a report, the mansion boasts of a luxurious kitchen, a game-room, a two-story living room, and a wine-tasting room in addition to its many bedrooms and bathrooms. 

As per reports circulating, the royal couple has been there for almost the last two weeks and are expected to stay until the first week of the next month. The  exact location of the house, however, was not revealed.

An outlet, citing a local deli owner, reported: "It’s an incredible property, and one of the most prestigious around here." 

Meghan and Harry's spokesperson had previously confirmed that the two have been in Canada for their break right before Christmas. 

