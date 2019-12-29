Iqra Aziz Hussain: Yasir Hussain introduces ladylove as 'wife' for the first time

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain, Pakistan's ultimate power couple have become the talk of town following their enchanting nuptials on Saturday.



The 35-year-old Chhalawa actor is now turning to Instagram to introduce his ladylove to the world, for the first time as his wife.

Sharing a jaw-dropping shot of Iqra as a bride donning a traditional red bridal ensemble from head to toe by Nomi Ansari, Yasir wrote: “Meet my Wife Iqra Aziz Hussain,” adding the hashtag: “#wifeforever.”

The Suno Chanda actor also turned to her social media to share a glimpse from their wedding as the newly-turned husband and wife struck a pose in front of the camera while Iqra dropped the caption: “My Forever #alhamdulilah Thankyou all for your Duas.”



The star-studded fairy tale nuptials of the power couple were attended by several of Pakistan’s finest luminaries including Asad Siddiqui, Asim Azhar, Hania Amir, Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak, Aiman Khan and Mubeen Butt, Feroze Khan, Frieha Altaf, Nomi Ansari, Asim Raza and Momal Sheikh.

