Kylie Jenner showcases her massive 18-foot tall real Christmas tree

Millionaire and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner plans to celebrate Christmas in style this year with a cozy and chic aesthetic all around her home.



Being a Kardashain, it would be unheard of to skimp out on Christmas so the star made it a point to spread her Christmas cheer through a YouTube volg.

During the video, Kylie was heard narrating while little Stormi seemed to join to her hip. She was quoted saying,“Right in the middle, of course, we have our big Christmas tree.”

Jenner said, “We always put the tree right here,” pointing to the middle of the foyer she continued, “This year, I decided to go really simple to match with my furniture and my home décor.”

Pointing towards the ornaments the star went onto say, “I just wanted to do matte white ornaments to match my furniture and vibe. Originally, I wanted to do my tree winter wonderland with polar bears climbing up the tree, all white and magical, but when I got here they just started putting on these simple white matte ornaments — and I really loved how simple and pretty it looked.”





