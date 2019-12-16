close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 16, 2019

Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis surprises royal family with his interesting first words

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 16, 2019

Kate Middleton's youngest son  appears to be a fan of beloved British cook too as  the little prince's one of the firs words was 'Mary' after he recognised TV chef  on a cookbook.

The Duchess of Cambridge revealed during a TV show that Prince learnt Mary Berry's name from looking at her photo on the cover of cookbooks.

Kate, who appeared as a royal dignity in Mary Berry's Christmas TV special - A Berry Royal Christmas - which airs on December 16 (today) . During the show  The Duchess talks about her youngest son, and revealed what some of his first words were.

Kate Middleton said that Louis surprised everyone with one of his first words he learnt to speak, adding:"Mary was the first word of the little prince because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf."

“One of Louis’ first words was ‘Mary’, because right at his height are all my cooking books in the kitchen bookshelf,” the royal mom, 37, said in her upcoming TVspecial with husband Prince William and Berry, according to the report

She continued: "Children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That's Mary Berry'... so he would definitely recognise you if he saw you today."

