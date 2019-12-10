Nick Jonas just gave his Pakistani fans a shoutout: Here’s why

Nick Jonas has surprised his Pakistani fanbase by giving them a major shoutout, urging them to watch his next film Jumanji: The Next Level coming out on December 13.



The actor/singer shared a brief clip on Facebook from the movie with the following message: “Salaam Pakistan! See Jumanji: The Next Level in theatres this December.”

Nick shares screen space with stars like Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan in the movie.