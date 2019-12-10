Nick Jonas just gave his Pakistani fans a shoutout: Here’s why

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Nick Jonas has surprised his Pakistani fanbase by giving them a major shoutout, urging them to watch his next film Jumanji: The Next Level coming out on December 13.
The actor/singer shared a brief clip on Facebook from the movie with the following message: “Salaam Pakistan! See Jumanji: The Next Level in theatres this December.”
Nick shares screen space with stars like Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan in the movie.
