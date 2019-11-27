Ariana Grande makes fan go crazy after revealing her natural hair

Pop singer Ariana Grande is not only popular for amazing vocals and energetic performances but also her flawless silky straight hairs.

Lately her fans are gushing over Ariana's recent Instagram story in which she has shown off her natural hair.

The 7 rings singer has her iconic style of rocking waist length high ponytail which usually steals spotlight. Her hair once again became the talk of the day when she revealed her natural hair on her Instagram story. It turned out that the star has curly hair which she usually keeps under her straight hair extensions.

The 26-year-old singer surprised her fans with a short video of running her fingers through her natural curly hair and embracing it with love.

The fans couldn't get over her curly hair and took to Twitter to plead to the singer to bring her natural hair on-stage soon. A fan tweeted: "Your hair is insane. when will we see you on stage w it? @ArianaGrande [sic]."

Ariana often shares her hair problems with fans openly. She once posted on Facebook and talked about her hair getting damaged when she bleached it. “My actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down,” the Grammy-award winner shared.

Back in 2014, Ariana had shared with Boston radio station that, “I was on a television show for a very long time where I had to dye my hair every other week for the role so naturally my hair fell out. It was all broke off so I have a lot of fake hair.”

