Jessica Biel unfazed by Justin Timberlake cheating fiasco

Jessica Biel made her a grand appearance after Justin Timberlake was spotted holding hands with co-worker Alisha Wainwright during a bar outing last week.

The Sinner actor did not seem worried amid all the fiasco as she wore a bright smile.



Jessica was spotted in a parking garage in Los Angeles recently. The 37-year-old actor was all smiles and still had her wedding ring on. On the contrary, Justin had stirred up a lot of drama when he was seen not wearing his diamond wedding ring.

"Their marriage will survive. He feels guilty and will make it up to her," E! News reported, adding that the couple is going to move on from the matter.

"[Jessica] is very good to him and he knows how lucky he is. He says it was not a big deal, they were all hanging out together and that's the end of the story," added the publication.

Jessica in her recent outing was rocking a long sleeved white sweater paired with black ribbed jeans and trendy tennis sneakers. She was wearing a long chained Louis Vuitton bag.