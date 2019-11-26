Miley Cyrus' Thanksgiving plans: Cody Simpson to spend holiday with the Cyrus clan

Miley Cyrus, who is currently on a break after her vocal cord surgery, is planning to spend Thanksgiving with her boyfriend, Cody Simpson with the Cyrus family in their home town.



The couple’s bustling romance has already left fans in a frenzy and now this latest intel is proving that the duo is going strong.

A grapevine revealed to the HollywoodLife that: “Things are going really well between them. Having him in her life is nothing but positive right now. Her family is looking forward to having him there for the holidays. He fits right in with them.”

Destroying the breakup rumors, Cody had recently wished the Wrecking Ball singer as she rang in her 27th year: “Happy birthday baby. Thanks for being you” he had stated. The pop sensation seemed very excited celebrating her big day in Nashville.



Cody also seems to be on very sweet terms with Miley’s family and was also spotted stepping out with The Last Song actor and her mom Tish Cyrus back in October.