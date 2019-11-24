On Iqra Aziz's birthday, Yasir Hussain has an endearing message for ladylove

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Actor and screenwriter Yasir Hussain wants his admirers to know that it is a very special day for him as it’s the birthday of actress Iqra Aziz – his ladylove.
The 21-year-old Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actress celebrates her birthday on November 24.
Yasir shared the sweet news with his fans along with a picture of himself with her. The photograph shows them in a playful mood.
A few days ago, the couple’s social media posts suggested they are raring to get married as the Suno Chanda actor dropped the hint saying: “Counting days till we become official.”
Yasir had earlier also hinted at their probable marriage back in June during an Instagram Q&A session where he was asked about his plans of getting hitched in 2020.
