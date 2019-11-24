On Iqra Aziz's birthday, Yasir Hussain has an endearing message for ladylove

Actor and screenwriter Yasir Hussain wants his admirers to know that it is a very special day for him as it’s the birthday of actress Iqra Aziz – his ladylove.

The 21-year-old Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actress celebrates her birthday on November 24.

Yasir shared the sweet news with his fans along with a picture of himself with her. The photograph shows them in a playful mood.





A few days ago, the couple’s social media posts suggested they are raring to get married as the Suno Chanda actor dropped the hint saying: “Counting days till we become official.”

Yasir had earlier also hinted at their probable marriage back in June during an Instagram Q&A session where he was asked about his plans of getting hitched in 2020.