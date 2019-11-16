close
Sat Nov 16, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 16, 2019

Mark Ruffalo reminds Martin Scorsese of unparalleled emotional response of 'Avengers: Endgame'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Nov 16, 2019

Watch: One of the most heart-wrenching scenes of 'Avengers: Endgame'

Marvel fans have still not forgotten the emotional roller coaster ride that was Avengers: Endgame that left their hearts broken therefore, the response received from the film is no surprise either.

The much-adored Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo stepped forth underlining just that fact about the blockbuster hit film saying the emotional response given to the last two of the franchise stood unparalleled.

Read More:  Ryan Reynolds expresses love for Indian films and culture

In an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Ruffalo spoke on the much debated words of Martin Scorsese about the superhero films saying: “For those people, I would only say this: I have been to a lot of movies. I have even might have participated in some of those movies. I have watched those movies, I have never in my life seen the emotional response in a movie that I did in those two premieres (Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War), those two screenings.”

He went on to further share an incident about a kid tearing off his shirt in excitement following the heartbreak of the events that were showcased in Endgame

