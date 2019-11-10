Janhvi, Khushi, Boney, Arjun Kapoor's WhatsApp chat is revealed and it is relatable

The adorable bonding between Arjun, Janhvi, Anshula and Khushi Kapoor is circling the web and has fans gushing at the loving family dynamic.

During a previous interview during a Koffee with Karan episode, Arjun revealed that the family has a group chat where they do everything from fooling around to updating their dad Boney Kapoor on their recent shenanigans or work commitments.

Just recently fans were graced with an inside scoop of what the family chat looks like.

A screenshot was posted which showcased the siblings staying on top of their updating game, making sure that everyone else was aware of their whereabouts. Janhvi Kapoor also updated on the group while waiting for her flight.

Even their dad Boney updated the family regarding his recent boarding from Chennai to Mumbai.

However, the most hilarious bit was Anshula’s caption on Instagram in which she wrote, “OMG What is this day of only flights. Hahaha”

This family is an example of familial love and closeness, no doubt about it!