Salman Khan faces the wrath of social media after Bigg Boss' latest episode

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is loved by a massive lot but is also criticized by a plethora of people and the actor has now irked social media once again.



The 54-year-old faced the wrath of netizens earlier after the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 which did not sit well with many over the support shown by the actor to Siddharth Shukla.

Fans of the show turned to social media to express their displeasure with the trending hashtag '#BiasedHostSalmanKhan.’

The entire debacle had unfolded when the actor had lost his cool on one of the contestants of the reality show, Mahira Khan, who was thrown on the floor by Siddharth during a task.

Asked about the entire episode, Salman said the show had been running owing to Siddharth and while the entire was lot was against him, Salman shot him a smile.

Salman further added that Siddharth was getting poked at by a number of people just for attention adding that Mahira had fallen down on her own.