Sonali Bendre urges people to undergo medical checkups on National Cancer Awareness Day

Sonali Bendre is a force to be reckoned for her intense battle with cancer after she was diagnosed with the ailment almost a year ago.

The actress who has been valiantly fighting the disease ever since has come forth revealing her thoughts on National Cancer Awareness Day, observed on November 7.

The Sarfarosh starlet has urged people to go through a health checkup and get medical tests done in order to keep the disease at bay.

She wrote, “This #NationalCancerAwarenessDay, make sure you pledge to protect yourself and your family/friend by scheduling a health checkup. Be aware and do the tests, especially if cancer runs in your family... because trust me, early detection saves lives! You can make a difference. Commit to getting a test done today. Get someone you care about to do the same."

During an interaction earlier, Sonali had opened about her struggles after the horrific cancer diagnosis.



Talking about the difficult times, she said, "I was clear I wanted to be in-charge of my narrative. I would be dishonest if I say everything was sunshine. There is pain and you go through it and it is hard. The toughest part was the post the surgery. I have a scar which is 20 inches in the mid rift. My sister hugged me when I was going, I said don't be dramatic, I'm coming back. That part that I might not be there for my son and family was the most painful. I was happy when I came out of the hospital and said yes, I'm alive. Physical pain is painful, but mental is more painful."