Sonali Bendre pens heartfelt post as she marks one year of battle with cancer

Bollywood’s veteran actor Sonali Bendre marking a year since she publicly announced her cancer diagnosis, shared a moving post on Friday about her journey filled with turmoil and anguish.

Turning to Instagram, the 43-year-old acknowledged her ‘new normal’ with a powerful post featuring a poem by famed poet Rupi Kaur.

"stay strong through your pain

grow flowers from it

you have helped me

grow flowers out of mine so

bloom beautifully

dangerously

loudly

bloom softly

however you need

just bloom.

Rupi Kaur_ (Milk and Honey)."

"It's been a year... I can't tell you how instrumental YOU ALL have been... Thank you for helping me get through this and for helping me,” she added.

Along with the poignant caption were two pictures of Sonali split in half.







