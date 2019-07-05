Sonali Bendre pens heartfelt post as she marks one year of battle with cancer

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood’s veteran actor Sonali Bendre marking a year since she publicly announced her cancer diagnosis, shared a moving post on Friday about her journey filled with turmoil and anguish.
Turning to Instagram, the 43-year-old acknowledged her ‘new normal’ with a powerful post featuring a poem by famed poet Rupi Kaur.
"stay strong through your pain
grow flowers from it
you have helped me
grow flowers out of mine so
bloom beautifully
dangerously
loudly
bloom softly
however you need
just bloom.
Rupi Kaur_ (Milk and Honey)."
"It's been a year... I can't tell you how instrumental YOU ALL have been... Thank you for helping me get through this and for helping me,” she added.
Along with the poignant caption were two pictures of Sonali split in half.
