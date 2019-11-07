Schools in Lahore to remain closed on Thursday as smog engulfs city

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced that all schools in the city will remain closed on Thursday as smog engulfed the city.

"Due to sudden increase in smog, all schools in Lahore will remain closed tomorrow. We are closely monitoring the #LahoreSmog situation. Administration is already on high alert and have tasked them to escalate actions against crop burning and other factors that contribute to smog," tweeted Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.



Intense smog in the city disturbed Lahoriites, on Wednesday. People took to Twitter to tweet about the smog that engulfed the city, causing breathing problems and other complications for citizens.





