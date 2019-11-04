Ellen DeGeneres to get honoured at Golden Globes with Carol Burnett Award

Ellen DeGeneres, undeniably one of America’s most loved personalities, is getting honoured with the Carol Burnett Award this year at the Golden Globe Awards.

The announcement of the TV host bagging the accolade was made by Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) on Monday.

The 61-year-old comedian will be the second one to receive the award with the first recipient being veteran actor Carol Burnett herself who was given the honour this year in January.

The recipient of the accolade is chosen by the board of HFPA on the basis of “outstanding contributions to the television medium on or off the screen.”

President of HFPA, Lorenzo Soria in statement said: “The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is delighted to honor Ellen DeGeneres with the Carol Burnett Award.”

"From her sitcoms, to stand-up, to becoming a household staple on daytime television, she is a pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit,” he said further.

“In addition to her television success, she's an advocate and philanthropist, lending her voice to those who don't have one, and spreading kindness and joy through the power of her platform," he added.