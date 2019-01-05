Ellen DeGeneres urges Academy to rehire Kevin Hart as Oscars host

After stepping away from hosting the approaching 2019 Academy Awards, Kevin Hart may be reconsidering his decision upon the appeal of Ellen DeGeneres.



The preview of an upcoming episode of the famed Ellen DeGeneres Show featured the comedian getting prompted by Ellen for reconsidering taking the Oscar stage once more.

“I called the Academy today because I really want you to host the Oscars. I was so excited when I heard they asked you – I thought it was an amazing thing. I knew how important it was and that it was a dream. So I called them and said, ‘Kevin’s on. I have no idea if he wants to come back and host, but what are your thoughts?’” she said.

She went on to state: “And they were like, ‘Oh, my God, we want him to host. We feel like maybe he misunderstood or it was handled wrong or maybe we said the wrong thing, but we want him to host. Whatever we can do, we would be thrilled. And he should host the Oscars.'”

Hearing Ellen’s words of encouragement, Hart stated: “Leaving here I promise you I’m evaluating this conversation. This is a conversation I needed to have, I’m glad I had it here. I’m glad it’s as authentic and real as I could’ve hoped it would be.”

“What we’re going to get to see on stage with you hosting the Oscars is sophistication, class, hilarity and you growing as a person. Because most people would say, ‘I’m walking away … ’ For you to be the bigger man, for you to say I understand …and to not pay attention. There are so many haters out there. Whatever is going on in the internet, don’t pay attention to them. That’s a small group of people being very, very loud. We are a huge group of people who love you and want to see you how the Oscars,” Ellen added further.

Earlier, Hart had landed in hot waters after he was announced as the host for Academy Awards 2019 with people criticizing the decision due to his old homophobic tweets. Two days after the announcement, Hart had decided to step down from the role while issuing a public apology: "I [do] not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past."