Pictures: Halloween costumes of Mushk Kaleem, Armeena Khan, Mawra Hocane and others

It is called the ultimate night of reinvention and the celebrities are not ones to be left behind. This year, Pakistani stars put their best foot forward on the spooky night.

We have the coolest looks compiled, from the over-the-top to the simple and easy to do ones.

Mushk Kaleem

Model Mushk Kaleem took a leaf out of the famous 2010 movie, Black Swan.

Armeena Khan

While actor Armeena Khan donned on the other avatar of Natalie Portman, the white swan.

Zarnish Khan

Actor Zarnish Khan is, we are guessing, a vampire. It is amazing what a few image filters and a simple mask can do on Halloween.

Mawra Hocane

We have got another black swan-inspired costume, put together by actor Mawra Hocane. You be the judge of who wore it best.







