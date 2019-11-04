Pictures: Halloween costumes of Mushk Kaleem, Armeena Khan, Mawra Hocane and others

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It is called the ultimate night of reinvention and the celebrities are not ones to be left behind. This year, Pakistani stars put their best foot forward on the spooky night.
We have the coolest looks compiled, from the over-the-top to the simple and easy to do ones.
Model Mushk Kaleem took a leaf out of the famous 2010 movie, Black Swan.
While actor Armeena Khan donned on the other avatar of Natalie Portman, the white swan.
Actor Zarnish Khan is, we are guessing, a vampire. It is amazing what a few image filters and a simple mask can do on Halloween.
We have got another black swan-inspired costume, put together by actor Mawra Hocane. You be the judge of who wore it best.
