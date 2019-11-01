Rs 7500 prize bond draw November 1, 2019 result list of draw 80

LAHORE: The draw for prize bond worth Rs 7500 is being held in Lahore today (Friday), November 1, 2019.



The first prize for the winner of prize bond Rs 7500 is Rs 15 million while second prize is Rs 5 million each for the three winners.

The first prize winner lucky number is 991051.

The second prize winners are 151742, 475376 and 697356.

Over 1696 lucky winners will receive third prize of Rs 93,000 each. The balloting for it is underway and the the results will be published on The News after draw is completed.

The draw for prize bond worth Rs 25000 is also being held in Multan today.

