Rs 25000 prize bond draw result: November 1, 2019 list of draw 31

Multan: Rs 25,000 prize draw is being held today (Friday) November 1, 2019 in Multan.



The draw results will be published on The News shortly after the balloting.

The first lucky winner of Rs 25,000 prize bond received prize of Rs 50 million, while three prizes of Rs 15 million each have been reserved for second prize winners.

Similarly, third prize of Rs 312,000/- will be awarded to each of 1696 winners.

Draw for prize bond worth Rs 7500 is also being held today.