Kareena Kapoor makes a detour to Delhi while dropping off Taimur with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor headed to Delhi for the sole purpose of dropping off her son Taimur with his dad Saif Ali Khan on her way to Melbourne for her upcoming international work commitments.

The mother-son duo made a landing at Delhi airport, to the surprise of the paps and fans. Their arrival was photographed extensively. Kareena and her son’s matching boots tied their whole outfit together and grabbed the most attention.

Both husband and wife duo geared back into work mode as the Diwali celebrations ended. Saif Ali Khan recently wrapped up filming for his upcoming movie Tandav while Kareena recently wrapped up Good Newwz.

Currently the actress has a few international work commitments ahead of her as well.

It is reported that Kareena that the actress has a number of big events lined up in Australia and Taimur will be looked after by his father Saif in the meantime.