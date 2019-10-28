Kareena Kapoor's first audition was for Aamir Khan in their upcoming 'Lal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, two of the mightiest names in Bollywood who have been weaving magic on screens in the past are now getting ready to reunite and the latter has now stepped forward to give her take on it.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, the 39-year-old Veere Di Wedding actor spoke about her role in Lal Singh Chaddha and how the acclaimed actor and director Aamir Khan made her audition for the first time in her career.

Also Read: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor starrer ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ to be approved by his mom?

"Knowing the way Aamir is, I think he wanted to be like 100 per cent sure. So very randomly, out of the blue, I got a call from Aamir. 'I want you to hear this film, this and that and I am very excited about it’,” she said.

“So, it just happened very organically. I heard the script like just then the minute he called me and he was just like let's read some scenes. I want you to read some scenes,” she continued.

“So, I was like yeah, I have never done anything like this. I thought like what the hell. I want to see myself if I want to do this or not and you know there is nothing wrong in that," she went on to say.



Also Read: Aamir Khan is a cinematic genius, reveals Kareena Kapoor

Furthermore, she added: “I think the times are changing and if I don't evolve and I behave like I am some diva or this is beyond me... And Saif (her actor husband Saif Ali Khan) was the one who told me, 'What's wrong with you? Even an Al Pacino would test for the part. There is nothing wrong, we all have to be sure as actors and artists.'"

