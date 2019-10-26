Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor starrer ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ to be approved by his mom?

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor are already gearing up for the shoot of the Hindi remake of famous movie Forrest Gump while fans wait with bated breath for their favourite stars spin magic together.



According to a report in Mid-Day, the film will be receiving its opening clap from Aamir Khan’s mother Zeenat Hussain, making her the first person to watch the movie.

A source revealed to the daily that in order to get the first clap from his mother, Aamir and the director Advait Chandan decided to move up the shooting by a day and now will be kicking off the film on October 31 at Yash Raj Films studio.

“Aamir has brought the shoot forward by a day to October 31 as both, Advait and he, felt they were fully familiarised with the material and were ready. The first leg of shooting will take place at Yash Raj Films Studios in Andheri, with his mother expected to give the clap. It's the first time in his 30-year career that she will do it,” said the source.



It was also shared that during the first 15 days of the Mumbai shooting spell, Aamir had to lose 20 kilos for his part.

Lal Singh Chaddha will release worldwide near Christmas 2020.