Aamir Khan’s next film to delve into aspects of the Babri Masjid episode

Aamir Khan's upcoming film, the Hindi remake of iconic movie, Forrest Gump is hyped up to be heavily inspired, yet completely different from the original.

While the classic by Tom Hanks showcased American history, this Hindi version will, meticulously, portray the true story of partition.

The movie that will be renamed Lal Singh Chaddha will revolve around a number of sensitive areas of Indian history, including the demolition of Babri Masjid and Operation Bluestar.



Also Read: Aamir Khan is a cinematic genius, reveals Kareena Kapoor

A source which has close ties to the writers states, “The whole point of doing Forrest Gump in Hindi is to transpose the original into Indian soil. Brutal aspects of Indian history cannot be swept under the carpet. They would have to be carefully probed.”

In order to make sure facts are rendered in the right way, Aamir and the film’s production crew, Viacom 18 will invite a number of eminent historians who will act as consultants on the screenplay. “We want to get this completely right,” the source mentioned.