Aamir Khan is a cinematic genius, reveals Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor has articulated her massive respect and admiration for co-star Aamir Khan dubbing him as a cinematic genius.



The Bollywood beauty who is all set to share screen space with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, said it is an absolute honour collaborating with a legend like him.

Kareena was speaking at the Elle Beauty Awards 2019 in which she delved into details about her upcoming venture with the actor.

"I can't talk about that [Laal Singh Chaddha] because it's very special, and when the time comes, we'll talk about it,” she said.

Kareena and Aamir are reuniting for the first time after the highly successful 3 Idiots released in 2009.

"All I can say is that it's absolutely an honour to be in the same frame with Aamir (Khan). I've always been a huge fan of Aamir. He's a cinematic genius. It's always a 'dream come true' (moment for me) to work with him," she added.

On another note, Kareena will complete twenty years in the film industry this year.

Looking back at her journey the actress said, "I think it's been an amazing twenty years. It's been a fabulous journey, working with some amazing people and I think I was born to act. Because I think that's where my passion is. Hopefully, I will act till the end of my life."

Apart from all the success, Kareena celebrates her failures as well.

"I can't pick one film as my high point because all of my films have made me, whether they were successful or not. They all are the body of work and a part of me. So I would say that as much as my success helped me, my failures have also made me who I am," the actress concluded.