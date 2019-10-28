Taimur Ali Khan gets annoyed at reporters while Kareena Kapoor tries to calm him

There is not a single doubt about Taimur Ali Khan’s popularity with the paparazzi and it appears the star kid has caught their attention once again.

A video making rounds on the internet shows his superstar mother Kareena Kapoor Khan asking the toddler to wish the reporters a ‘Happy Diwali’ to which he responds with a loud yet adorable ‘no.’

Taimur is seen walking towards a waiting car with his mother after which, the paps approach the mother and son duo.

The star child does not appear to be too pleased with the continuous attention he was being given as he starts screaming ‘no’ while a discomfited Kareena places a hand on his head and tries to appease him.



Last month, another video of the paparazzi’s favorite showed a very different reaction as the paps can be heard calling Taimur to which he turns around and waves at the public in the most adoring way.









