Kareena Kapoor says she is the one who spoils Taimur Ali Khan

Bollywood's eye candy Taimur Ali Khan - son of famed Indian actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor - is always in the news for one reason or another and this time it is about what his mother has said about spoiling him.



In a recent interview, Kareena said that Saif Ali Khan is always telling her that she is the one who keeps spoiling Taimur.

Kareena said, “According to Saif, I spoil him silly. He's like ‘You Don't know how to discipline him.’ And obviously, Saif is like don't do this... you have to do this and you have to do that... But, I think he has more experience and he is doing a wonderful job because he is giving so much time to Taimur.”

Kareena also mentioned that when she is with Taimur, she doesn't pay attention to anything.

She added, "When I am with there is nothing that is more important. I am his mother and I always want to bite his bum and kiss him and cuddle him all the time.”

While in conversation with News 18, Kareena also talked about the media's obsession with Taimur and how she feels about the constant clicking of pictures by the paparazzi.

Kareena mentioned that Taimur is just a kid and as parents, Saif and she are always worried about him being stalked by the paps beyond a point. Bebo also appreciated the paps maintaining the distance but also said that after clicking Taimur once, they should go click Ranveer Singh or other stars.

On the work front, Saif will be next seen in Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' and 'Bhoot Police'.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be seen in 'Good News' opposite Akhay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh.