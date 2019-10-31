Salman Khan hails SRK a hero after he saved Aishwarya Rai's manager from fire

Salman Khan took to Instagram to praise Shah Rukh Khan and referred to him as a ‘hero’.

According to reports at the Diwali party, it was about 3 in the morning and there were still a few people left when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s manager Archana Sadanand clothes caught fire and it was Shah Rukh Khan who had the presence of mind to rush in and save the lady.

When Shah Rukh Khan saved Aishwarya Rai’s manager at Bachchans' Diwali party

In an effort to commemorate his efforts, Salman Khan took to his Instagram and posted a video of Shah Rukh Khan’s video from the movie Happy New Year, in which Shah Rukh Khan’s shirt catches fire and the star walks around delivering a dialogue, "Hero woh hota hai jo aag mein khud ko, bhuja ke bachata hai (Hero is someone who jumps into fire, puts it out, saves a life)."





A source recalled the incident in detail, stating, "It was just after 3 am and a few guests were still around. Archana was with her daughter in the courtyard when her lehenga caught fire. Those around were stunned and didn't know what to do."

It added, "Shah Rukh had the presence of mind, rushed to Archana, and put out the fire. He, too, sustained minor burns while dousing the flames with a jacket. His only thought was to put out the fire."



After years of watching the Bollywood stars woo their audience with on-screen heroism, it seems the stars are also real-life heroes when the situation demands it. Shah Rukh Khan proved that very fact at the time where he went in head on to help Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s manager.

