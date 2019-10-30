When Shah Rukh Khan saved Aishwarya Rai’s manager at Bachchans' Diwali party

Shah Rukh Khan rescued Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s manager Archana Sadanand after her lehenga caught fire at the Diwali party hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

Sadanand had suffered 15% burns on her right leg after the fire incident and was rushed to a hospital in Mumbai where she was kept in isolation in the ICU to prevent any infections.

What is commendable is the fact that it was famed superstar Shah Rukh Khan who saved Sadanand from getting seriously injured due to which even he suffered some minor burns.

The accident occurred around 3 am, when only a few guests were left at the party.

“Archana was with her daughter in the courtyard when her lehenga caught fire. Those around were stunned and didn’t know what to do. Shah Rukh had the presence of mind, rushed to Archana, and put out the fire. He, too, sustained minor burns while dousing the flames with a jacket. His only thought was to put out the fire,” a source revealed.

Shah Rukh was attending the Diwali party with his wife Gauri Khan.

Menawhile, sources at the hospital told Sadanand is recovering well.